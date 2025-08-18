Kraus-Anderson Completes $10M Restaurant, Lodge in Lutsen, Minnesota

LUTSEN, MINN. — The Duluth office of Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on Papa Charlie’s Event Center and Lodging in Lutsen within northeast Minnesota. Located at 467 Ski Hill Road, the 9,825-square-foot restaurant and lodge replaces the former facility that was shuttered by a 2023 fire. Designed by LHB Architects, the new $10 million replacement building includes Charlie’s Alpine Bistro. The two-story center’s lodging, called Sunset Studios, includes a bridal suite and eight custom lodging units with balconies overlooking the Poplar River and Moose Mountain. Construction began in September 2024.