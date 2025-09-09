Tuesday, September 9, 2025
The Pool & Sauna House at Giants Ridge Resort in Biwabik totals 9,700 square feet.
Kraus-Anderson Completes $11.8M Pool, Sauna Haus at Giants Ridge Resort in Northeast Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

BIWABIK, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson’s Duluth office has completed construction of the new Pool & Sauna Haus at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, a city in northeast Minnesota. The $11.8 million, 9,700-square-foot facility expands the resort’s amenities. Construction began in July 2024. Designed by RSP Architects, the Pool & Sauna Haus features a pool, hot tub, locker rooms and a fireplace lounge that provides a space to gather after a day on the slopes, trails or golf courses. Outside the building are two standalone saunas. A new community room, available for public rental, offers flexible space for birthday parties, gatherings and events.

