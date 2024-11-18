Kraus-Anderson Completes $116M High School in Minot, North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. — Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $116 million high school located at 2000 21st Ave. NW in Minot, a city in central North Dakota. The school opened its doors to approximately 1,000 students and teachers in August. Construction lasted two years. The project involved the redevelopment of a former call center that was owned by Cognizant before it sold to the school district. Kraus-Anderson renovated the building into classrooms and offices and constructed a connecting addition. Designed by Ackerman-Estvold, the 275,259-square-foot school features music and tech classrooms, gymnasiums and a kitchen and cafeteria. Outside, the school includes a turf field stadium with a track and grass practice fields. Construction on a pool and auditorium is slated for completion in December.