Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Development Healthcare Midwest Minnesota

Kraus-Anderson Completes 11,886 SF Renovation for M Physicians in St. Louis Park, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS PARK, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed an 11,886-square-foot renovation for the University of Minnesota Physicians (M Physicians) in St. Louis Park, a suburb of Minneapolis. The clinic is located on the second floor of the Park Place East building at 5775 Wayzata Blvd. Designed by HDR Architects, the project was completed in two phases in order to keep the clinic open during the remodel. The reimagined clinic features a new waiting area and rooms for consults and exams as well as remodeled conference rooms. Additional upgrades include new light fixtures, carpet, tile, flooring, paint and a new wall layout.

