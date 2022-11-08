Kraus-Anderson Completes $13.5M Expansion to St. Croix Falls High School in Wisconsin

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Midwest, Wisconsin

The 28,300-square-foot project consisted of three separate additions.

ST. CROIX FALLS, WIS. — Kraus-Anderson Construction has completed a $13.5 million expansion project at St. Croix Falls High School in western Wisconsin. Designed by DSGW, the 28,300-square-foot project consisted of three separate additions to the school. The first component was a 21,100-square-foot fine arts center, which will host theatrical productions, musicals and concerts as well as serve as a large group learning space. The second component was a 6,400-square-foot fitness center and the third was a 300-square-foot wash bay addition to the existing garage.