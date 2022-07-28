REBusinessOnline

Kraus-Anderson Completes $14M Renovation of Emergency Department at Regions Hospital in St. Paul

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, Minnesota

The scope of the project involved remodeling rooms and adding new support spaces.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson (KA) has completed a $14 million renovation of the emergency department at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The 18,000-square-foot project involved the renovation of 12 treatment rooms and the addition of new support spaces in Pod A. KA added 11 new treatment rooms as well as new support spaces in Pod B. Additionally, KA remodeled the existing X-ray room, and added a new X-ray room, CT room and control room. BWBR Architects was the project architect. Regions Hospital is a part of HealthPartners.

