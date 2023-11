MINNEAPOLIS — Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on a 15,314-square-foot office build-out for Grant Thornton LLP at the Steelman Exchange building in Minneapolis. Grant Thornton is an audit, tax and advisory firm. The Steelman Exchange building is located at 241 5th Ave. North in the city’s North Loop. The new office features workspaces and layouts designed for collaboration. LB Design Group was the architect.