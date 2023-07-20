Thursday, July 20, 2023
The two-story facility replaces a former building.
Kraus-Anderson Completes 17,200 SF Rental Store for Ziegler Cat in Dayton, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

DAYTON, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a 17,200-square-foot rental store for Ziegler Cat at 18171 Territorial Road in Dayton, a far north suburb of Minneapolis. One of Caterpillar’s largest dealers in North America, Ziegler is expanding its equipment sales, rental and repair services in central Minnesota. Ziegler sells and services Cat construction, paving, forestry, mining equipment, trucks, generators and industrial engines. Designed by CNH Architects, the two-story property replaces a former building.

