Kraus-Anderson Completes $18.4M Adaptive Reuse Project for Rochester Police Department in Minnesota

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Midwest, Minnesota

Think Bank formerly occupied the building. The city purchased the property in 2016.

ROCHESTER, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed the adaptive reuse and construction of the Development Services and Infrastructure Center and the North Station for the Rochester Police Department (RPD) in southern Minnesota. The total project investment was $18.4 million. As space became limited at City Hall, the City of Rochester bought the former Think Bank building and land in 2016 in order to relocate the RPD and the city’s newly formed Development Services and Infrastructure team, which includes the Community Development Department, Building Safety and Public Works. Designed by BKV Group, the 47,000-square-foot transformation of the Think Bank building began in July 2019.

