Bryk on Broadway is situated in the city’s Destination Medical Center district.
Kraus-Anderson Completes 180-Unit Bryk on Broadway Affordable Housing Community in Rochester, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

ROCHESTER, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of Bryk on Broadway, a 180-unit affordable housing community in Rochester’s Destination Medical Center (DMC) district. Local developers, led by Dirk Erickson, own the property. Designed by ISG architects, the project features 7,500 square feet of commercial and retail space on the ground floor as well as 140 climate-controlled parking stalls.

Of the 180 units, 54 are restricted to those who earn up to 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), 18 are restricted at 60 percent of AMI and 108 are reserved for 80 percent of AMI. The top floor features a speakeasy-inspired lounge with views of the city. Amenities include a fitness center, storage units, bike storage and landscaped areas. In 2021, the Rochester City Council approved $2.2 million in tax-increment financing to help with project costs. The developers also received $2.2 million in DMC infrastructure funds in the form of a forgivable loan.

