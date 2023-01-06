REBusinessOnline

Kraus-Anderson Completes $21.4M Renovation, Expansion for Ely Public Schools in Minnesota

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Midwest, Minnesota

Kraus-Anderson added a 39,000-square-foot common area that connects Ely Memorial High School to Washington Elementary.

ELY, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed a $21.4 million renovation and expansion project for Ely Public Schools in Ely, a city in Northwest Minnesota. The district is comprised of Ely Memorial High School and Washington Elementary and serves approximately 550 students. Designed by Architectural Resources Inc., the project consisted of a renovation of the two existing schools. Kraus-Anderson added a 39,000-square-foot common area that connects both the schools. The addition houses new classrooms, a gymnasium, media center, music room, metals shop, wood shop and a cafeteria with commercial kitchen equipment. Both schools now feature upgraded HVAC systems. New locker rooms were added to the high school and an early family childhood education area was added to the elementary school.

