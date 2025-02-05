Kraus-Anderson Completes $226M Addition, Renovation at White Bear Lake High School in Minnesota

WHITE BEAR LAKE, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed a $226 million renovation and addition at White Bear Lake Area High School – North Campus in White Bear Lake, a northern suburb of St. Paul. The project allowed for the former North Campus site to become the single high school site serving grades 9-12 for the White Bear Lake Area School District. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the three-story, 595,000-square-foot high school features a 250,000-square-foot addition with new classrooms, a 37,000-square-foot performing arts center and a 92,000-square-foot athletic facility with track and field house. Kraus-Anderson also completed 216,000 square feet of renovations to existing classrooms, the media center, gym and union space. Construction began in June 2021.

The high school project is part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded by a 2019 $326 million school bond referendum. The former White Bear Lake Area High School – South Campus has been converted into Mariner Middle School.