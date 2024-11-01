Kraus-Anderson Completes 23,800 SF Office Build-out for Värde Partners in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Kraus-Anderson (KA) has completed the office build-out for Värde Partners at North Loop Green in Minneapolis. The new office tower is located at 350 N. 5th St. Värde Partners is a global alternative investment firm specializing in credit and credit-related assets. Designed by ESG Architecture & Design, the 23,800-square-foot office features a spacious lobby and reception area. In addition to offices, there are conference rooms, versatile workspaces, a café and wellness rooms. KA worked on the office build-out with JLL Project & Development Services, the construction manager. In May, KA completed construction of North Loop Green, which comprises the 365,000-square-foot office building as well as a 449-unit apartment tower. The project team for North Loop Green included developer Hines and ESG Architecture & Design.