Thursday, November 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is the apparatus bay for vehicle storage.
CivicDevelopmentMidwestMinnesota

Kraus-Anderson Completes $24.1M Fire Station in Edina, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

EDINA, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson Construction has completed a $24.1 million fire station in the Twin Cities suburb of Edina. The two-story project at 4401 W. 76th St. replaces the former facility on York Avenue. Designed by BKV Group, the 35,464-square-foot development also includes space for the Public Health Division. The fire station features an atrium and lobby, administration areas, training rooms, offices, conference rooms and a large apparatus bay for ambulances, fire and rescue vehicles as well as personal protective equipment storage. The building also features a physical conditioning room that is available to all city employees. The second floor houses dormitories, and the training tower rises five stories. Construction began in fall 2023.

You may also like

Greystar-Led Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 605-Bed Student...

Vestar Completes 400,000 SF Queen Creek Crossing in...

Diversified Partners to Develop $60M East Gate Plaza...

X Caliber Structures $285M in Construction Financing for...

Coastal Ridge Acquires Two Student Housing Communities Near...

Timber Development Buys 20,000 SF Cass Commons Shopping...

Bradford Allen Secures 10,780 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Federal Realty, CBG Begin Leasing 217-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment...

Midwest Office Markets Face Mounting Pressure