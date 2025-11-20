Kraus-Anderson Completes $24.1M Fire Station in Edina, Minnesota

EDINA, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson Construction has completed a $24.1 million fire station in the Twin Cities suburb of Edina. The two-story project at 4401 W. 76th St. replaces the former facility on York Avenue. Designed by BKV Group, the 35,464-square-foot development also includes space for the Public Health Division. The fire station features an atrium and lobby, administration areas, training rooms, offices, conference rooms and a large apparatus bay for ambulances, fire and rescue vehicles as well as personal protective equipment storage. The building also features a physical conditioning room that is available to all city employees. The second floor houses dormitories, and the training tower rises five stories. Construction began in fall 2023.