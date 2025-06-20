Kraus-Anderson Completes $24M Medical Office Building in Windom, Minnesota

WINDOM, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed a $24 million medical office building for Windom Area Health (WAH) in Windom within southern Minnesota. WAH partnered with Sanford Health to develop a 52,000-square-foot clinic expansion owned by the City of Windom and funded by WAH. Sanford occupies the first floor, leasing the space from WAH. Designed by Pope Architects, the building at 2150 Hospital Drive houses Sanford Health Clinic, Windom Specialty Clinics and a third-floor shell space to accommodate future growth. Specialty clinics include OB/GYN, orthopedics, general surgery, pain management, mental health, integrative health and foot care. The building also includes a wellness center, gym and kitchenette that is available to the community. Construction began in October 2023.