Kraus-Anderson Completes 250,000 SF Manufacturing Facility for Hunt Electric in Hudson, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

Hunt Electric’s new facility will operate alongside an existing smaller facility.

HUDSON, WIS. — Kraus-Anderson Construction has completed a new 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for Hunt Electric at 924 Daily Road in Hudson, a city along the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. Hunt Electric is a national electrical design, build and maintenance firm. In 2020, the company moved its 150,000-square-foot prefabrication operations, called “Little Baer,” to Hudson. The firm then purchased 17 acres next to the plant to build “Big Baer,” the new 250,000-square-foot facility. Big Baer will operate alongside the existing Little Baer facility. Pope Design Group designed the property, which features office and storage space in addition to manufacturing space.





