Kraus-Anderson Completes 250,000 SF Manufacturing Facility for Hunt Electric in Hudson, Wisconsin
HUDSON, WIS. — Kraus-Anderson Construction has completed a new 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for Hunt Electric at 924 Daily Road in Hudson, a city along the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. Hunt Electric is a national electrical design, build and maintenance firm. In 2020, the company moved its 150,000-square-foot prefabrication operations, called “Little Baer,” to Hudson. The firm then purchased 17 acres next to the plant to build “Big Baer,” the new 250,000-square-foot facility. Big Baer will operate alongside the existing Little Baer facility. Pope Design Group designed the property, which features office and storage space in addition to manufacturing space.