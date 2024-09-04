Kraus-Anderson Completes $28.5M North Star Elementary School in Minnesota

VIRGINIA, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson Duluth has completed construction of North Star Elementary, a $28.5 million school located at 411 S. 5th Ave. in Virginia, a city in northeast Minnesota. The school is part of Rock Ridge Public School’s massive building project following the consolidation of the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia school districts. BNDRY Studio designed North Star Elementary, which will serve 600 students annually. Situated on a large city block that formerly housed the district’s elementary and high school, North Star Elementary rises three stories, which minimizes its building footprint and reclaims greenspace. The 79,000-square-foot school serves grades 3-6 and features a variety of collaborative learning spaces and open concept classrooms along with an open-air learning patio on the second floor. Construction began in spring 2022.