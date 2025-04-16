Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 31,375-square-foot building is located at 1261 Woodlane Drive.
CivicDevelopmentMidwestMinnesota

Kraus-Anderson Completes $29.6M Central Service Center in Woodbury, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

WOODBURY, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed Washington County’s new $29.6 million Central Service Center located at 1261 Woodlane Drive next to the Woodbury Village shopping center. The project replaces the existing service center at 2150 Radio Drive in Woodbury. The new center, which will open to the public in late summer, will provide easier transportation and transit options for underserved communities. Designed by Alliance Architects, the 31,375-square-foot building will offer services that include licenses, passports, park permits, homestead applications and property tax payments. It will also house the CareerForce center, an elections polling center and will offer services provided by Public Health, Community Services and Community Corrections. Construction began in May 2024.

You may also like

The Apartment Source, Westward360 Unveil Strategic Merger in...

Merchants Capital Arranges $25.5M in Construction Financing for...

Venture One Acquires 37,287 SF Industrial Building in...

Mount Carmel High School Debuts New Performing Arts...

Sam’s Club to Remodel All 600 Stores

BWE Secures $22.3M Construction Financing for Mixed-Income Housing...

Hoffman & Associates Signs Four New Restaurants to...

De La Vega Development Nears Completion of Phase...

Fein Breaks Ground on 326-Unit Echo Lake Apartments...