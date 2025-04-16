Kraus-Anderson Completes $29.6M Central Service Center in Woodbury, Minnesota

WOODBURY, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed Washington County’s new $29.6 million Central Service Center located at 1261 Woodlane Drive next to the Woodbury Village shopping center. The project replaces the existing service center at 2150 Radio Drive in Woodbury. The new center, which will open to the public in late summer, will provide easier transportation and transit options for underserved communities. Designed by Alliance Architects, the 31,375-square-foot building will offer services that include licenses, passports, park permits, homestead applications and property tax payments. It will also house the CareerForce center, an elections polling center and will offer services provided by Public Health, Community Services and Community Corrections. Construction began in May 2024.