Kraus-Anderson Completes $2M Renovation of Orthopaedic Associates Office in Minnesota

VIRGINIA, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed a $2 million renovation and expansion of the Orthopaedic Associates office in Virginia, about 65 miles north of Duluth. Designed by Cuningham Group Architecture Inc., the 7,500-square-foot project features an orthopedic medical clinic, x-ray suite and physical therapy gym. The property is situated within Rock Ridge District’s administration building. Rock Ridge and Orthopaedic Associates have partnered to provide career academy learning opportunities for students.