Monday, December 1, 2025
The $5 million project doubled the footprint of Summit Academy.
DevelopmentMidwestMinnesota

Kraus-Anderson Completes 30,000 SF Renovation of Summit Academy in Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS — Kraus-Anderson has completed the renovation of Summit Academy OIC, a longtime workforce development anchor at 935 Olson Memorial Highway in North Minneapolis. The project doubled Summit’s footprint, allowing it to expand career trainings and job placement for low-income adults in the fields of construction, healthcare, financial services and IT. Designed by RSP Architects, the 30,000-square-foot expansion combined two adjacent buildings into one cohesive campus and reclaimed a daycare space that had previously been rented for approximately 30 years. Along with updated classrooms, training space, offices and building systems, the $5 million renovation project also includes a new dental training lab. Construction began in March 2025.

