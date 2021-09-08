Kraus-Anderson Completes $31.4M Renovation of St. Louis Park Middle School in Minnesota

Cuningham Group Architecture designed the project.

ST. LOUIS PARK, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed a $31.4 million renovation and expansion of St. Louis Park Middle School in the western Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park. The scope of the project, designed by Cuningham Group Architecture, features 46,243 square feet of additions and 44,732 square feet of renovations. The project includes a new auditorium with front offices for senior staff, a remodeled kitchen, new cafeteria, new classrooms, new gathering spaces, a second-floor hallway and a remodeled media center. St. Louis Park Middle School is one of the dozens of educational construction projects undertaken by Kraus-Anderson this summer.