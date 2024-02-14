Wednesday, February 14, 2024
The former high school is now a 122-unit apartment building.
DevelopmentMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

Kraus-Anderson Completes $34.9M Apartment Conversion Project in Duluth, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

DULUTH, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson Duluth has completed Zenith DCHS, a $34.9 million project that converted the Historic Old Central High School in downtown Duluth into 122 apartment units. Designed by AWH Architects and owned by Saturday Properties, the four-story building boasts the city’s landmark clock tower. The building was constructed in 1892 as Duluth Central High School (DCHS) and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Amenities for apartment residents include a fitness center, sauna, coworking space, auditorium and workshop.

