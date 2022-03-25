Kraus-Anderson Completes $34M Elementary School in Eveleth, Minnesota

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Midwest, Minnesota

Cuningham Group Architecture designed the 89,000-square-foot school.

EVELETH, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed Laurentian Elementary, a $34 million elementary school located at 1409 Progress Parkway in Eveleth, a city in Northeast Minnesota. The school is part of Rock Ridge Public Schools. Designed by Cuningham Group Architecture, the 89,000-square-foot property serves students in pre-K through sixth grade. Specific features of the project include an indoor playground, gymnasium, athletic field and outdoor learning courtyard. The school will open to students this fall.