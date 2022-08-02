REBusinessOnline

Kraus-Anderson Completes $38.6M Multifamily Project in St. Paul

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

MODA on Raymond rises six stories with 220 units.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson Development Co. has completed construction of MODA on Raymond, a $38.6 million multifamily project located at the corner of Raymond and University avenues in St. Paul. Designed by UrbanWorks Architecture, the development houses 220 market-rate apartment units and 2,314 square feet of commercial space. The six-story property is located one block from the Green Line station in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood. Units at MODA on Raymond range from 361 to 1,180 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, outdoor courtyard, pool, clubroom, rooftop patio, convenience market, pet wash and dog run. Monthly rents start at $1,077 for studios.

