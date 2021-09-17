Kraus-Anderson Completes $38M Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Minnesota

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

Iron Trail Motors Event Center will be utilized for concerts, tradeshows, events and meetings.

VIRGINIA, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of the Iron Trail Motors Event Center at 819 S. 9th Ave. in the northern Minnesota town of Virginia. The $38 million project converted the former Miners Memorial Facility into a regional convention center that will be utilized for concerts, tradeshows, events and meetings. The project for the City of Virginia pays tribute to the city’s mining history by incorporating elements into the exterior such as taconite, iron colors and shale rocks.

Designed by DSGW Architects, the 120,000-square-foot facility features two hockey and ice arenas, a 6,400-square-foot ballroom, two meeting rooms with 1,000 square feet of event space and a 320-square-foot board room. The second floor houses offices for the Parks and Recreation Department, community workout spaces and storage space. A grand opening event is scheduled for the week of Sept. 20.