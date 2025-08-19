Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pope Design Group designed the 160,32-square-foot expansion.
DevelopmentMidwestMinnesotaMultifamilySeniors Housing

Kraus-Anderson Completes $41.8M Expansion of Trillium Woods Retirement Community Near Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

PLYMOUTH, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed Phase 2 of a $41.8 million expansion of Trillium Woods, an independent living retirement community located at 5855 Cheshire Parkway in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth. Designed by Pope Design Group, the 160,321-square-foot, five-story expansion consists of 18 assisted living units, 16 assisted living memory care units, 52 independent living units and 67 underground parking spaces.

Trillium Woods is a Life Plan Community that provides wellness services and levels of senior care, including memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation. The prairie-style community is surrounded by 46 acres of walking and hiking trails and features an indoor pool, salon, day spa, fitness center, pub, café, pickleball court, library, auditorium, art studio, guest suites and fine dining. Construction began in April 2024.

You may also like

Oppidan Begins Development of 132-Unit Workforce Housing Project...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.4M Sale of Retail...

Charlene Products Signs 26,886 SF Industrial Lease in...

Multifamily Operators Elevate Operations, Resident Experience with Bulk...

High Street Residential Completes 209-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $155M Loan for Refinancing...

Merchants Bank Funds $60.5M Acquisition Loan for Queens...

NAI Emory Hill Brokers Sale of 88-Unit Apartment...

Kislak Negotiates $6.3M Sale of Apartment Complex in...