Kraus-Anderson Completes $41.8M Expansion of Trillium Woods Retirement Community Near Minneapolis

PLYMOUTH, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed Phase 2 of a $41.8 million expansion of Trillium Woods, an independent living retirement community located at 5855 Cheshire Parkway in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth. Designed by Pope Design Group, the 160,321-square-foot, five-story expansion consists of 18 assisted living units, 16 assisted living memory care units, 52 independent living units and 67 underground parking spaces.

Trillium Woods is a Life Plan Community that provides wellness services and levels of senior care, including memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation. The prairie-style community is surrounded by 46 acres of walking and hiking trails and features an indoor pool, salon, day spa, fitness center, pub, café, pickleball court, library, auditorium, art studio, guest suites and fine dining. Construction began in April 2024.