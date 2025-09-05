Friday, September 5, 2025
Widseth Architects designed the project for Advanced Machine Guarding Solutions.
Kraus-Anderson Completes 41,250 SF Manufacturing Facility in Hibbing, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

HIBBING, MINN. — The Duluth office of Kraus-Anderson has completed a new manufacturing facility for Advanced Machine Guarding Solutions (AMGS) in Hibbing, a city in northeast Minnesota. The 41,250-square-foot building is owned by the Hibbing Economic Development Authority. Designed by Widseth Architects, the project features a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing area and a 3,750-square-foot office. AMGS manufactures steel perimeter guarding for machines and robotics. Construction began in August 2024.

