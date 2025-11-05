Wednesday, November 5, 2025
HGA Architects designed the renovation and expansion project.
Kraus-Anderson Completes $42.3M Revitalization of Woodbury Central Park in Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

WOODBURY, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed a $42.3 million revitalization of Woodbury Central Park, which is located at 8595 Central Park Place in Woodbury. Designed by HGA Architects, the three-story, 62,708-square-foot project included enclosing the existing amphitheater, a new multipurpose space addition, expanded public gathering areas and an updated Lookout Ridge indoor playground. Improvements also increased parking and pedestrian access, added art installations and space for public art and enhanced accessibility with ADA updates. Sustainability was a core focus of the project, including the integration of a Darcy Geothermal Well system, solar energy and other energy-efficiency initiatives to reduce environmental impact and operating costs. Construction began in April 2024.

