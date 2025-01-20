Monday, January 20, 2025
The polytechnic education facility totals 89,486 square feet across three stories. (Rendering courtesy of ICON Architectural Group)
DevelopmentMidwestNorth Dakota

Kraus-Anderson Completes $42.5M Bismarck State College Advanced Technology Center in North Dakota

by Kristin Harlow

BISMARCK, N.D. — Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a new polytechnic education center at Bismarck State College (BSC) in North Dakota. Built on a greenfield site, the $42.5 million project is the only polytechnic education facility in the region, according to Kraus-Anderson. Designed by ICON Architectural Group, the 89,486-square-foot BSC Advanced Technology Center features two flex labs. The three-story building, connected by a skywalk to the BSC National Energy Center of Excellence, also houses a live event venue, digital hive and security operations center. Construction began in October 2022. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place in March.

