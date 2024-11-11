Kraus-Anderson Completes $43.7M School in Lamberton, Minnesota

LAMBERTON, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed a new PK-12 school for Red Rock Central School District in Lamberton, a city in southern Minnesota. Kraus-Anderson worked closely with the district to pass a $41 million bond referendum in November 2021 to fund the new $43.7 million school. Designed by MLA Architects, the 130,000-square-foot property features a gym, fitness center and weight room, auditorium and stage, and art and science labs. There are also CTE spaces, common areas, Special Ed spaces and a storm shelter. Construction began in February 2023.