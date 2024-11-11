Monday, November 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The PK-12 school for Red Rock Central School District totals 130,000 square feet.
CivicDevelopmentMidwestMinnesota

Kraus-Anderson Completes $43.7M School in Lamberton, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

LAMBERTON, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed a new PK-12 school for Red Rock Central School District in Lamberton, a city in southern Minnesota. Kraus-Anderson worked closely with the district to pass a $41 million bond referendum in November 2021 to fund the new $43.7 million school. Designed by MLA Architects, the 130,000-square-foot property features a gym, fitness center and weight room, auditorium and stage, and art and science labs. There are also CTE spaces, common areas, Special Ed spaces and a storm shelter. Construction began in February 2023.

You may also like

Titan Built Breaks Ground on $30.5M Joint Operations...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2M Sale of Two-Tenant...

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $1.2M Sale of Multifamily...

Mathnasium Signs 1,500 SF Retail Lease at Brookdale...

Thompson Thrift Completes 400,000 SF First Phase of...

MBK Rental Living Delivers 134-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Scannell Properties Breaks Ground on 500-Acre Industrial Park...

AP Construction Begins $56M Civic Renovation, Expansion Project...

KeyBank Provides $93M in Construction Financing for Affordable...