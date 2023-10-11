Kraus-Anderson Completes $45.2M Football Practice Facility for North Dakota State University

FARGO, N.D. — Kraus-Anderson has completed the third and final phase of the $45.2 million Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex for North Dakota State University in Fargo. The new facility is located along University Drive adjacent to the Shelly Ellig Indoor Track and Field Facility and the Sanford Health Athletic Complex. The final phase of the project added football locker rooms, sports medicine with hydrotherapy pools, team meeting rooms and equipment and laundry rooms.

Designed by Foss Architecture & Interiors and Crawford Architects, the 144,400-square-foot complex features a 90,000-square-foot multi-sport indoor practice facility, regulation sized outdoor field with a 4,600-square-foot equipment warehouse and a nearly 50,000-square-foot operations and training building. The indoor practice facility, large enough to hold a full football field, provides a state-of-the-art training facility for the football program as well as for women’s soccer, men’s and women’s golf, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s track and field. The indoor field has multiple netting systems to accommodate various sports.