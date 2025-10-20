Monday, October 20, 2025
The new Redwood Valley Elementary School in Redwood Falls totals 85,639 square feet.
Kraus-Anderson Completes $46.6M Redwood Valley Elementary School in Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

REDWOOD FALLS, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed the new $46.6 million Redwood Valley Elementary School at 201 McPhail Drive in southern Minnesota’s Redwood Falls. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the 85,639-square-foot, two-story project features classrooms, early childhood education, special education, a media center, flex spaces, a gym, cafeteria, storm shelter and secured entries. There are three outdoor play spaces as well as a bus loop, parent drop-off area, parking lots and sidewalks. Construction began in May 2024.

