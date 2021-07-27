REBusinessOnline

Kraus-Anderson Completes $5.8M Renovation at Hospital in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, Minnesota

The 25,000-square-foot project involved the inclusion of more oncology space as well as a pharmacy and lab space. (Rendering courtesy of Leo A Daly Architects)

COON RAPIDS, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed a $5.8 million renovation of Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, a northern suburb of Minneapolis. Designed by Leo A Daly Architects, the 25,000-square-foot project involved the renovation of the third-floor Mercy Specialty Center to accommodate an oncology clinic as well as pharmacy and lab space. The property is located at 11850 Blackfoot Street NW. Construction of the multi-phase project began in September 2020.

