Designed by BKV Group and Oertel Architects, the 20-acre project includes three buildings.
Kraus-Anderson Completes $58M Police, Public Works Facility in Rosemount, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

ROSEMOUNT, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $58 million police and public works facility for the City of Rosemount in Minnesota. The 20-acre project is located at 14041 Biscayne Ave. Designed by BKV Group and Oertel Architects, the 172,200-square-foot development features three buildings, including a 160,101-square-foot police department and public works facility, a 7,400-square-foot cold storage building and a 4,800-square-foot salt storage building. The 48,718-square-foot police department features a squad garage for 35 vehicles, an office with a storm shelter, holding rooms and a six-lane gun range. The 111,383-square-foot public works facility includes a vehicle storage bay for 17 plow trucks and 57 vehicles, an office, wash bay and maintenance areas. Construction began in June 2023.

