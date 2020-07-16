REBusinessOnline

Kraus-Anderson Completes $58M Retail Sporting Goods Store for Scheels in Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

The two-story store spans 250,000 square feet.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a 250,000-square-foot retail sporting goods store for Scheels at Eden Prairie Center in Minnesota. Designed by R.L. Engebretson Architecture, the $58 million, two-story store includes a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, 45-foot-tall Ferris wheel as well as a Ginna’s Café and Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory. Scheels will offer a selection of sports, fashion and footwear. The sport shoe, hiking boot and casual footwear section is the largest in the region. The new store is expected to employ approximately 400 people. Scheels maintains a portfolio of 28 stores in 13 states.

