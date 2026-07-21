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The development supports grades PK-12 for Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Schools.
CivicDevelopmentMidwestMinnesota

Kraus-Anderson Completes $68.9M School Building in Gibbon, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

GIBBON, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed a new $68.9 million PK-12 school building for Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Schools in southern Minnesota’s Gibbon. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the project encompasses a two-story, 158,000-square-foot school and surrounding athletic field development. The new campus consolidates all grade levels into a single environment. The building’s design incorporates multiple flexible learning spaces, specialized Career and Technical Education and science classrooms and modern amenities. A secure entry and separate bus drop-offs provide distinct separation of age groups. Construction began in January 2024.

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