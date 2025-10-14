Tuesday, October 14, 2025
TSP Inc. designed the 12,000-square-foot project for the Brookings Health System Eye Clinic and Physical Therapy.
Kraus-Anderson Completes $7.4M Yorkshire Medical Office Building in Brookings, South Dakota

by Kristin Harlow

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Kraus-Anderson has completed the $7.4 million Yorkshire Medical Office Building for Brookings Health System at 2311 Yorkshire Drive in Brookings, a city in eastern South Dakota. Designed by TSP Inc., the 12,000-square-foot project marks the first phase of the new medical office building and will serve as the future home of the Brookings Health System Eye Clinic and Physical Therapy. The eye clinic features six exam rooms, a retail optical space and a dedicated procedure room. The physical therapy clinic, in collaboration with Avera Physical Therapy, includes a 2,100-square-foot rehabilitation gym, 10 treatment rooms and a HydroWorx therapy pool equipped with an underwater camera for advanced therapy sessions.

The project is located 8 feet from the existing building that currently houses the eye clinic. Once the new facility is operational with patients, the old building will be demolished, allowing for the completion of a new parking area. An upcoming phase to be completed in the coming years will be a mirrored extension of the current structure.

