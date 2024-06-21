Friday, June 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The project involved the critical care unit and kidney dialysis unit.
DevelopmentHealthcareMidwestSouth Dakota

Kraus-Anderson Completes $7.6M Renovation Project for Prairie Lakes Healthcare in South Dakota

by Kristin Harlow

WATERTOWN, S.D. — Kraus-Anderson has completed a $7.6 million critical care unit (CCU) and kidney dialysis unit renovations for Prairie Lakes Healthcare at 401 9th Ave. NW in Watertown, a city in eastern South Dakota. Designed by BWBR Architects, the 15,000-square-foot project was constructed in two phases. The first phase included the second-floor CCU, featuring eight new patient rooms and a dedicated air handler. The second phase featured the new kidney dialysis unit with 10 new infusion bays, including two isolation rooms.

You may also like

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 200-Unit Multifamily Project...

ARTISAN, EOS Residential Acquire 537-Bed Student Housing Community...

Beverage Distributor Signs 22,500 SF Industrial Lease in...

Transwestern Arranges Sale of 13,095 SF Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.4M Sale of Taco...

Togus Urban Renewal to Develop 1.5 MSF Film,...

United Group Breaks Ground on 123-Unit Active Adult...

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 108,412 SF Iroquois Center...

Lessen to Relocate Chicago Office to 77,000 SF...