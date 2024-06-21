Kraus-Anderson Completes $7.6M Renovation Project for Prairie Lakes Healthcare in South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D. — Kraus-Anderson has completed a $7.6 million critical care unit (CCU) and kidney dialysis unit renovations for Prairie Lakes Healthcare at 401 9th Ave. NW in Watertown, a city in eastern South Dakota. Designed by BWBR Architects, the 15,000-square-foot project was constructed in two phases. The first phase included the second-floor CCU, featuring eight new patient rooms and a dedicated air handler. The second phase featured the new kidney dialysis unit with 10 new infusion bays, including two isolation rooms.