Monday, August 19, 2024
Designed by DSGW Architects, the project features a 72,000-square-foot surgery addition.
DevelopmentHealthcareMidwestMinnesota

Kraus-Anderson Completes $70M Surgery Expansion at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

AITKIN, MINN. — The Bemidji office of Kraus-Anderson has completed a $70 million surgical addition and expansion at Riverwood Healthcare Center in central Minnesota’s Aitkin. Designed by DSGW Architects, the project features a 72,000-square-foot surgery addition. The hospital’s new surgery space consists of approximately 60,500 square feet of new surgical departments, including six operating rooms, two large procedure rooms, three endoscopy rooms, 25 prep and recovery rooms, a post-anesthesia care unit, sterile processing and staff support. Additionally, there is about 12,000 square feet of clinical space for general surgery, neck, back and spine, urology and ENT, as well as a front entrance and lobby to support the new surgical program. Construction began in August 2022.

