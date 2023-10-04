Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Friendship Village features a new independent and assisted living building, skilled nursing building and health center.
Kraus-Anderson Completes $91.8M Expansion of Friendship Village Senior Living Campus in Bloomington, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed a $91.8 million expansion of Friendship Village, a senior living campus located at 8100 Highwood Drive in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington. Lifespace Communities owns the property. Designed by SAS Architects and Planners, the 380,294-square-foot project adds a new five-story independent and assisted living building with 93 units. The expansion also includes a new three-story skilled nursing building and a three-story health center with a physical and occupational therapy gym and memory care suites.

Services and amenities for assisted living and memory care include 24-hour nursing care, dedicated dining spaces, a fitness center, salon and activity rooms. Extended-stay offerings are three meals per day prepared restaurant-style, 24-hour nursing care, transportation services, a dietitian, social worker and physical, occupational and speech therapists. Rehabilitation services include chef-prepared meals, access to all Friendship Village amenities, physician and nursing care, a social worker, dietitian, salon and therapy services. Construction began in August 2019, and the new expanded spaces are slated to open in November.

