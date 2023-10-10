Kraus-Anderson Completes $99M High School in Owatonna, Minnesota

OWATONNA, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed a new $99 million high school in Owatonna, about 65 miles south of Minneapolis. The project is part of a $112 million district bond referendum, which voters passed in November 2019. Construction began in May 2021. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the three-story school totals 317,000 square feet and accommodates 1,600 students.

In addition to classrooms, there are industrial arts labs, tech shop spaces, an 825-seat auditorium and a large commons and cafeteria space in the center of the building. Additionally, the school features a main gymnasium and auxiliary gymnasium with walking track, a 3,451-seat football stadium, eight tennis courts, two grass multipurpose fields, two synthetic turf multipurpose fields, two softball fields, two baseball fields and a full track. Located on 90 acres with parking for 890 vehicles, the development also includes four storage buildings for athletics.