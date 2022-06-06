REBusinessOnline

Kraus-Anderson Completes $9M Expansion of Huron Regional Medical Center in South Dakota

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, South Dakota

Huron Regional Medical Center has doubled in size.

HURON, S.D. — Kraus-Anderson has completed a $9 million renovation and expansion of Huron Regional Medical Center in Huron, a city in eastern South Dakota. The 23,500-square-foot expansion doubled the size of the clinic, providing enough space to serve more patients and house up to 20 physicians. A renovation of the emergency and imaging department added new infusion bays, treatment rooms and advanced hospital imaging, including MRI and 3D Mammography scanners. The property now rises two stories. Wold Architects was the project architect.

