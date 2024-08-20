Kraus-Anderson Completes Additions at Three Marshall County Central Schools in Minnesota

NEWFOLDEN AND VIKING, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on additions at three Marshall County Central school buildings in Newfolden and Viking within northwest Minnesota. In August 2022, the Marshall County Central community voted and passed an $18.9 million building referendum to add needed space to support students and programs. A 93,559-square-foot project at Marshall County Central High School featured five new classrooms, a cafeteria, secondary gym, weight room, support spaces, commons and bus loop. Newfolden Elementary received a new library, music room, outdoor basketball court and staff/visitor parking lot. A 17,842-square-foot project at Viking Elementary involved a new secure entrance, front office, music room, kitchen office and storage. Remodeling created a school nurse office, library, larger staff lunchroom and additional space for preschool. Widseth Architects designed all three projects.