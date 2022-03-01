REBusinessOnline

Kraus-Anderson Completes Construction of $100M Apartment Complex in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

The Larking rises 16 stories with 341 units.

MINNEAPOLIS — Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of The Larking, a $100 million apartment complex located at 615 S. 8th St. in downtown Minneapolis. Designed by ESG Architects, the project rises 16 stories with 341 market-rate units. The development also includes three levels of underground parking, a Wells Fargo bank branch an additional 9,100 square feet of street-level retail space. Amenities include a sky lounge, pool deck, fitness center, sauna, golf simulator, pet spa, work-from-home suites and a conference room. Monthly rents start at $1,315 for studios.

