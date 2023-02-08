Kraus-Anderson Completes Construction of $122M Rock Ridge Career Academy High School in Minnesota
VIRGINIA, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of Rock Ridge Career Academy High School, which utilizes a new model of education for students to explore different occupations and identify potential careers. The $122 million project, which is part of Rock Ridge Public Schools’ plans for more than $190 million in construction and demolition projects, totals 280,000 square feet and is located in Virginia, a city in Northwest Minnesota.
The school offers career tracks within three different categories, including: (1) business management, administration, arts, communications and information systems; (2) health and human services; and (3) agriculture, food, manufacturing, construction, engineering and science. Designed by Cuningham Group Architecture alongside local firm DSGW Architects, the school features a variety of lab spaces as well as a pool, gymnasium, stadium, performing arts center and turf fields.