Kraus-Anderson Completes Construction of $122M Rock Ridge Career Academy High School in Minnesota

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Midwest, Minnesota

The Rock Ridge Career Academy High School totals 280,000 square feet in Virginia, Minn.

VIRGINIA, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of Rock Ridge Career Academy High School, which utilizes a new model of education for students to explore different occupations and identify potential careers. The $122 million project, which is part of Rock Ridge Public Schools’ plans for more than $190 million in construction and demolition projects, totals 280,000 square feet and is located in Virginia, a city in Northwest Minnesota.

The school offers career tracks within three different categories, including: (1) business management, administration, arts, communications and information systems; (2) health and human services; and (3) agriculture, food, manufacturing, construction, engineering and science. Designed by Cuningham Group Architecture alongside local firm DSGW Architects, the school features a variety of lab spaces as well as a pool, gymnasium, stadium, performing arts center and turf fields.