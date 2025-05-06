Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Kraus-Anderson Completes Construction of $127.6M WarHorse Casino in Omaha

by Kristin Harlow

OMAHA, NEB. — Kraus-Anderson (KA) has completed construction of the WarHorse Casino, a $127.6 million gaming facility located at 6303 Q St. in Omaha. WarHorse Gaming LLC, which will manage and operate the expansion of casino gaming, is a division of Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

I-5 Design was the architect. KA completed construction in two phases. The first phase included a 46,376-square-foot remodel of the existing building and a 247,529-square-foot, four-story parking garage. Phase II includes a 63,365-square-foot, two-story expansion and sky bridge connecting the casino and parking garage. A grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, May 8. The casino features approximately 1,300 slots and 20 table games, of which more than 800 were included in the first phase.

