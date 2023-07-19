Kraus-Anderson Completes Construction of $2.4M Dialysis Center in Huron, South Dakota

HURON, S.D. — Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a new $2.4 million dialysis center at Huron Regional Medical Center in Huron, a city in eastern South Dakota. Designed by Wold Architects, the 4,165-square-foot project features a 12-bay dialysis unit, including two isolation treatment rooms. The project replaces an outdated dialysis suite. Kraus-Anderson’s scope of work also included a new water system and utilities, a generator and updates to the exterior façade. The center is located at 172 4th St. SE.