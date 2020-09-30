REBusinessOnline

Kraus-Anderson Completes Construction of $20M Apartment Project in St. Paul

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

The development, 590 Park Street, offers a variety of micro units.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of 590 Park Street, a 92-unit apartment project in St. Paul. The $20 million development offers micro, studio and one-bedroom units. Located on the site of the former Capitol Professional Office Building, the project is situated near the State Capitol, Regions Hospital and a Green Line transit stop. Amenities at the six-story building include a lobby lounge, game room, outdoor patio, dog run, fitness center and clubroom. Kraus-Anderson Development is the developer, UrbanWorks Architecture is the architect and Engelsma LP is the owner. Monthly rents start at $926.

