Kraus-Anderson Completes Construction of 240 Park Apartment Building in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

The project, 240 Park, is named for its address at 240 Park Ave. (Rendering courtesy of BKV Group)

MINNEAPOLIS — Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of 240 Park, a 17-story apartment building located at 240 Park Ave. in Minneapolis. Garden Communities MN, the residential arm of MV Ventures, was the developer for the project that offers views of the downtown Minneapolis skyline, Mississippi River and U.S. Bank Stadium. Designed by BKV Group, the building features 204 units and more than 4,500 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness and yoga studio, pool and spa, golf simulator, pet spa and dog run. MV Ventures will manage lease-up via its in-house team. Residents can now earn two months of free rent if they move in by May 1. Monthly rents start at $1,575.