Kraus-Anderson Completes Construction of $26M Middle School in Lakefield, Minnesota

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Midwest, Minnesota

Jackson County Central Middle School totals 84,000 square feet.

LAKEFIELD, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson (KA) has completed construction of Jackson County Central Middle School in Lakefield, a city in southern Minnesota. JLG Architects designed the $26 million, 84,000-square-foot project. The school features multiple classrooms, including career and tech education learning spaces, as well as a gymnasium, kitchen and band and choir areas. Voters passed a $35.4 million district bond referendum in late 2019. The referendum addressed the district’s needs for facility replacement and improvements. KA renovated the district’s Pleasantview Elementary School in April 2021.





